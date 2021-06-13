Segura’s 2nd straight walkoff lifts Phillies over Yankees 8-7

Philadelphia Phillies’ Ronald Torreyes (74) is safe at home on an RBI-single by Jean Segura before New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, right, can make the catch during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees.

After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.

Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn’t relay the ball home ahead of the sprinting Torreyes.

The Yankees and Phillies conclude their 2-game series on Sunday.