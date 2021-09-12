See it: 2 fans run on field during Yankees, Mets game

A fan is carried by security guards after running onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Play was paused twice as the Yankees and Mets faced off when fans ran onto the field.

Play was paused in the bottom of the sixth after someone seated down the right-field line threw an object into the outfield. Seconds later, a man jumped onto the field and evaded security for about 20 seconds with a series of sprints and dekes. Fans booed when he emerged, cheered when he was finally tackled and chanted “USA! USA!” as he was carried away.

Another man, this one shirtless, sprinted onto the field and interrupted play in the bottom of the eighth.

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner watches as security chases a fan on the field against the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A fan eludes security as he runs on the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A fan is carried by security guards after running onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A fan, right, runs on the field past New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The sold-out stadium buzzed in a way it hasn’t since before the coronavirus pandemic as Mike Piazza, John Franco and other Mets alumi accompanied members of New York’s fire, police, EMT, sanitation, correction and court officers along the outfield warning track. Bobby Valentine, the 2001 Mets manager, was joined by longtime Yankees skipper Joe Torre to throw out a pair of ceremonial first pitches.

“Very emotional night,” Judge said. “But it was good to have everybody together for the city. It was a great game.”

In a sign, perhaps, of how much healing has happened since, fans in Queens booed loudly when Yankees star DJ LeMahieu was introduced for the game’s first at-bat.

“I know it’s Sept. 11,” Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner said. “But it definitely had the feel of a playoff game.”

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.