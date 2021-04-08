Santander hoses Urshela for last out as O’s beat Yanks in 11

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander looks up as he scores next to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on a fourth-inning, solo home run off Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon in a baseball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th, moments after pinch-hitter Chance Sisco’s go-ahead single in the top of the inning, and Baltimore beat the New York Yankees 4-3.

Brett Gardner bunted Urshela, the automatic runner, to third to open the inning.

DJ LeMahieu then ripped a liner to right. Santander set his feet, caught it and delivered a perfect throw home, a couple steps ahead of Urshela, who slid face first into catcher Pedro Severino’s tag.

The Yankees have a day off Thursday before a game Friday in Tampa Bay against the Rays.

