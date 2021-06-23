Sánchez, Voit take Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees Luke Voit celebrates with Yankees Rougned Odor after hitting a ninth-inning, walk-off RBI single to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings.

Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss