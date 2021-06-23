Sánchez, Voit take Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

New York Yankees Luke Voit celebrates with Yankees Rougned Odor after hitting a ninth-inning, walk-off RBI single to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings.

Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth.