Sánchez homers, Yankees stop skid with 8-4 win over Twins

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffen Jax with Gio Urshela during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Yankees won 8-4. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 to end a four-game skid.

Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

Taylor Rogers allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth for Minnesota.

