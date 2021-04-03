Sánchez homers again, Kluber debuts, Yankees beat Blue Jays 5-3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games and Jay Bruce blooped a two-run single in the seventh for his first hit with his new team in New York’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, limited by injuries to one inning in the previous two seasons, pitched around control problems to allow one earned run over four innings in his Yankees debut.

Left-hander Lucas Luetge also debuted in his first major league appearance in six years.

Chad Green got a four-out save.