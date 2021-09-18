Sánchez error leads to 7-run inning, Indians drop Yanks 11-3

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gary Sanchez Yankees

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez misses a pop fly by Cleveland Indians’ Oscar Mercado in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees 11-3  to drop New York out of a playoff position.

Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney.

New York has 13 games left and began the day a half-game ahead of Toronto for the second AL wild card.

The Yankees dropped 1 1/2 games behind wild card-leading Boston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter