Ryu sharp, Semien homers as Blue Jays top Yanks 7-3

Toronto Blue Jays’ Marcus Semien follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien and Rowdy Tellez homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-3.

Ryu allowed only an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and limiting the Yankees to four hits and a walk.

The Blue Jays ace retired 12 in a row after DJ LeMahieu had a leadoff infield single in the first.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup and went 3 for 4 after getting permission from manager Aaron Boone to sit out Monday’s game following the police shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, in Minnesota.