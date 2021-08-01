Rizzo shines again with key hit, Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

New York Yankees’ Rougned Odor tosses his helmet after he struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The partisan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees.

The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch hit.

