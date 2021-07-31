Rizzo HR again for Yanks as Marlins’ Mattingly misses game

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch by Miami Marlins reliever Anthony Bender during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo homered in his second consecutive game since joining the Yankees, leading New York over Miami 4-2 on a night Marlins manager Don Mattingly missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Obtained from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Rizzo drove a sinker from reliever Steven Otker near the right field upper deck in the seventh for his 16th homer.

Rizzo also singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored the go-ahead run.

Mattingly was vaccinated in mid-April and experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the ballpark.

