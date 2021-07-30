Rizzo homers in his debut as Yanks beat Marlins 3-1

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home tun during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked for the New York Yankees in a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

His solo homer in the sixth ended a 14-inning scoreless string for the Yankees. It came off Marlins starter Zach Thompson.

It was the 15th homer of the season for Rizzo.

All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in trade from Texas, went 0-for-4 with a walk.

Rougned Odor had two RBI for the Yankees.

Jameson Tailon won his sixth straight decision with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

