Rizzo homers in his debut as Yanks beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI — Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked for the New York Yankees in a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins.
His solo homer in the sixth ended a 14-inning scoreless string for the Yankees. It came off Marlins starter Zach Thompson.
It was the 15th homer of the season for Rizzo.
All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in trade from Texas, went 0-for-4 with a walk.
Rougned Odor had two RBI for the Yankees.
Jameson Tailon won his sixth straight decision with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.