Rizzo delivers again for new team, Yankees beat Orioles 10-3

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo watches the ball after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Recently acquired Anthony Rizzo homered again, DJ LeMahieu drove in four runs and the New York Yankees cruised to a 10-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Rizzo’s solo homer in the fourth inning made him the first player in Yankees history with at least one RBI in each of his first six games with the club.

Sent from the Cubs to the Yankees last Thursday, a day before the trade deadline, Rizzo hit his 17th home run of the season and third for the Yankees. He has six homers in his last 10 games overall.

LeMahieu had three hits and Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs for the Yankees.