Rested Judge hits grand slam as Yankees wallop Tigers 10-0

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Aaron Judge hit a grand slam for one of two homers to earn an early exit, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0.

The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York’s starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees described as lower body soreness.

Manager Aaron Boone has said repeatedly he’s eager to get Judge off his feet when he can — akin to the load management practice that’s become common in the NBA.

Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered for New York.