Red Sox hold on for 4th straight win over Yanks, 5-3

Boston Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez tags New York Yankees’ Gio Urshela (29) trying to score on a single by Miguel Andujar during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe had two RBIs, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston’s pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

It was Boston’s fourth straight win over its rival, a streak that started with a three-game sweep in New York earlier in the month.

The announced attendance of 36,869 was the first sellout of the season since Fenway went back to full capacity on May 29 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Garrett Whitlock (3-1) got the win after allowing no runs and one hit over two innings.