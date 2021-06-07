Red Sox hold off Yanks 6-5 in 10 for 3-game sweep in Bronx

Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts loses his bat as he avoids a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 6-5 in a wild finish for their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.

Marwin González launched a tying homer in the seventh for Boston and made a slick defensive play at second base with a runner in scoring position for the final out.

González also turned a tough double play in the bottom of the 10th — and committed a throwing error that put Tyler Wade on second with two outs.

Gleyber Torres lined a tying double in the bottom of the ninth off closer Matt Barnes, but Boston recovered.