Red Sox beat Yankees 7-3 as Bombers fall to 4th in AL East

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers celebrates after scoring against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed their major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Yankees 5-3.

Hernández got his first RBI since May 20 by roping a two-out fastball from Chad Green to the wall in left, scoring Rafael Devers from first.

Christian Vázquez scored Hernández a batter later with a grounder that skipped over the first base bag, and Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer estimated at 453 feet.

The Yankees dropped behind Toronto into fourth place in the AL East.