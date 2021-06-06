Red Sox beat Yankees 7-3 as Bombers fall to 4th in AL East

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers celebrates after scoring against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed their major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Yankees 5-3.

Hernández got his first RBI since May 20 by roping a two-out fastball from Chad Green to the wall in left, scoring Rafael Devers from first.

Christian Vázquez scored Hernández a batter later with a grounder that skipped over the first base bag, and Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer estimated at 453 feet.

The Yankees dropped behind Toronto into fourth place in the AL East.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss