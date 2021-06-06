Red Sox beat Yankees 7-3 as Bombers fall to 4th in AL East

THE BRONX — Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed their major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Yankees 5-3.
Hernández got his first RBI since May 20 by roping a two-out fastball from Chad Green to the wall in left, scoring Rafael Devers from first.
Christian Vázquez scored Hernández a batter later with a grounder that skipped over the first base bag, and Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer estimated at 453 feet.
The Yankees dropped behind Toronto into fourth place in the AL East.