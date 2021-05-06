Red-hot Stanton jolts Yankees past Astros again, 6-3

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Giancarlo Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 6-3 for their fifth straight victory.

With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees got three innings of scoreless relief from their major league-best bullpen and won for the 10th time in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this season.

Stanton hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive night and tied the game in the fifth with an RBI double.

He finished 3 for 4 with a walk.