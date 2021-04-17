Rays rout Yankees 8-2 in matchup of AL East strugglers

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge looks into the stands during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double in the first inning off opener Nick Nelson, and the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays kept up their domination of the Yankees with an 8-2 win that set off frustrated fans.

The Rays spurted to an 8-0, seventh-inning lead and beat the Yankees for the 16th time in their last 21 meetings.

The Yankees walked seven Rays, had just three hits, struck out 14 times and made three errors that led to three unearned runs.

The game was stopped in the eighth when about a half-dozen balls were thrown on the field by fans.