Rays beat Yankees again; Bombers off to worst start since 2016

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the struggling New York Yankees 6-3.

The Yankees dropped to an AL-worst 5-9, the latest into a season New York is at the bottom of the league since a 9-17 start in 1991, per Elias Sports. The 5-9 start is their worst since 2016.

Fans in the Bronx again booed the Bombers, but they were more restrained a day after some hurled baseballs and other items on the field late in an 8-2 loss to the Rays.

Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left the game an inning after taking a foul ball off his right hand.

New York said X-rays of Sánchez’s hand were negative and that he has a contusion on his right index and middle fingers. The club said he’s day to day.

Sánchez’s throwing hand was unprotected when Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena tipped a pitch that appeared to hit Sánchez in the knuckles in the fourth inning. Sánchez fell to the ground and writhed in pain before a trainer came out to inspect him.

He remained in the game and finished the inning, then flew out to center field in the bottom of the fourth.

