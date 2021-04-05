Pinstripe Nation: Opening Day, Clint Frazier pumped, plus a look at where the Yankees began in Washington Heights

Yankees

NEW YORK — Opening Day has come and gone, but this one was unlike any other.

The New York Yankees welcomed fans back into Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2019 postseason. PIX11 News’ Justin Walters was there and grabbed some of the sights and sounds.

One Yankee who is excited for the season to get going is left fielder Clint Frazier. After a breakout season in 2020, he’s earned a spot in the starting lineup. We hear about his expectations.

Then, it’s a trip to the archives. While they may be the Bronx Bombers, did you know that the Yankees originally got their start in Washington Heights?

Yankee historian Marty Appel explains in a story you’ll have to see to believe.

