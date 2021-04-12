Pinstripe Nation: Aaron Judge latest; Lucas Luetge’s long road back to the majors

NEW YORK — It’s early on in the 2021 MLB Season but already there’s questions surrounding the New York Yankees, as there always are.

Is Aaron Judge fully healthy? The slugger missed two games earlier this week before returning to action on Saturday. The Ringer’s John Jastremski joins us to talk about his health and his expectations for the Bronx Bombers in 2021.

Then, we go from the very top of the Yankees lineup to maybe the 24th or 25th man on the roster: reliever Lucas Luetge. He spent five years away from the majors, only to return for Opening Day in the Bronx.