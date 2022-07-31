NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 to avoid being swept in the season series.

New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead when Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer into the right field second deck in the seventh off Dylan Coleman, Rizzo’s 25th home run this season.

Hunter Dozier homered against Ron Marinaccio leading off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and run of 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9)reacts after dropping the the ball at first base against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

