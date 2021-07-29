Patiño blanks Yanks as Rays bombard Cole, bullpen in 14-0 rout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0.
Patiño allowed three hits in six innings.
The 21-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Cole gave up a season-high eight runs — seven earned — on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA jump from 2.74 to 3.11. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Austin Meadows homered twice and drove in five runs for the Rays.