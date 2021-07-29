Patiño blanks Yanks as Rays bombard Cole, bullpen in 14-0 rout

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, reacts after being taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays by manager Aaron Boone, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0.

Patiño allowed three hits in six innings.

The 21-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Cole gave up a season-high eight runs — seven earned — on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA jump from 2.74 to 3.11. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Meadows homered twice and drove in five runs for the Rays.