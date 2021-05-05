Odor put on IL by Yankees with sprained left knee

New York Yankees’ Rougned Odor runs past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee.

Odor was hurt Tuesday night when his knee slammed into Houston catcher Martín Maldonado’s head as he reached the plate and scored in the sixth inning of New York’s 7-3 win.

Odor appeared to be trying to avoid DJ LeMahieu’s bat, which was lying in the right-handed batter’s box after he hit a soft grounder to third for an infield single.

Odor came around to score when third baseman Alex Bregman overthrew first for an error.