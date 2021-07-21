NYPD criminally charges Yankees fan who allegedly ran on field during Phillies game

A fan runs on the field and is tackled by security during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

BRONX — The NYPD criminally charged a man accused of running onto the field Tuesday night during the Yankees sixth inning in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Security chased the fan, who wore a Yankees shirt, and eventually tackled him.

Leonardo Lertora-Leiva, 25, was charged with violation of local law misdemeanor, violation of parks and recreation law, criminal trespass and trespass, an NYPD sergeant said.

This isn’t the first time a fan has gotten attention during a Yankees game in the last week.

A fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown out of the Yankee Stadium stands was banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats.

He did not appear to be hurt. An angry Verdugo shouted at fans and was restrained by first-base coach Tom Goodwin as the game was held up in a driving rain.

The fan was ejected from the ballpark.