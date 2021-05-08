Nationals rout Yankees 11-4 on late homers and 3 errors

Washington Nationals’ Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with third base coach Bob Henley after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison’s three-run homer, and the National beat the New York Yankees 11-4 to stop a three-game skid.

With the score tied at 3 on a chilly night, Yadiel Hernandez lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018.

Victor Robles had a sacrifice bunt up the third-base line and reached when DJ LeMahieu threw wide of first.

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered or a 7-3 lead.