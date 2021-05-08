Nationals rout Yankees 11-4 on late homers and 3 errors

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Nationals’ Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with third base coach Bob Henley after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison’s three-run homer, and the National beat the New York Yankees 11-4 to stop a three-game skid.

With the score tied at 3 on a chilly night, Yadiel Hernandez lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018.

Victor Robles had a sacrifice bunt up the third-base line and reached when DJ LeMahieu threw wide of first.

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered or a 7-3 lead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss