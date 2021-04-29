Mullins’ sac fly propels Orioles past Yanks 4-3 in 10

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first to begin his three-hit day and hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez.

The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since 2019. Mancini missed all the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.

The Yankees return to action Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

