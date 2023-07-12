NEW YORK (PIX11) — As news came out Wednesday, the New York Yankees’ iconic pinstripe home jerseys and road greys will now bear a sponsorship patch for Starr Insurance.

MLB teams were given clearance to sell sponsorship patches last season. The Yankees’ deal with Starr Insurance runs through 2031 and will reportedly pay the bombers more than $20 million per season. The Yankees will debut the patches on July 21, when they play host to the Royals.

The Yankees sponsorship deal is the most lucrative in MLB history, and they are the 13th team with a sponsored jersey patch, joining other squads like the Red Sox and Mets to go down this road.

For the Yankees, even though they have not won a World Series since 2009 on the field. They know what they are doing off the field, with a team valuation of $7.1 billion. The Yankees did what they do best, make money in modern times. That is the Yankee way.