NEW YORK (PIX11) — As baseball’s winter meetings are continuing in Nashville, there is smoke and a little fire around the Yankees and Padres discussions surrounding star outfielder Juan Soto.

The Yankees have no other choice but to go all-in on the young superstar, no matter the cost. I get the risk because you only have him for one season, but you can already sense the tension in the Yankees organization after a miserable 2023 season.

They need to make a big splash move to excite the Yankee fan base, which has been caught up in analytics and deciphering the messaging from GM Brian Cashman and Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner.

Soto is just 25 years old. He hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. He is a lefty, which is important. He is a game-changer and has shown himself to be clutch in October. He loves the sport of baseball and wants to try and get back on the east coast.

The Yankees have gotten caught up in trying to show others in baseball how smart they are. But honestly, they have gotten away from being who they are. The Evil Empire was the free-spending, aggressive organization that struck fear in the hearts of other baseball organizations.

Instead of Cashman getting frustrated by the narratives surrounding his team, he should be frustrated by the loss. Instead of telling everyone how proud he is of the work his team has done in the front office, there is no better way to show that pride than with results and the Yankees winning another World Series title.

Soto is a win-now move that would thrive in this city. For the Yankees, get the player, no matter what the cost.

No excuses.

Until next time New York, I’m Marc Malusis.