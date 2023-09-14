NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the New York Yankees season winds down, fans look ahead to see what changes are coming to the Yankees front office, if any, and the future of manager Aaron Boone.

Much of the excitement as of late was generated by super prospect Jasson Dominguez. As we know, that bright spot did not last all the long, as the Martian is done for the season with a torn UCL in his right elbow. He will have Tommy John surgery and be sidelined for 9 to 10 months.

Unfortunately, Yankees fans can’t even look forward to spring training and an entire year of Dominguez in 2024. Dominguez has impressed in his eight games as he hit four homers, had 7 RBI, and had a 980 OPS. Dominguez will not be available to rejoin the Yankees until June or July next season.

It stinks. There is no other way to cut it.

The Yankees will need to sign a stop-gap center fielder, and who knows how long it will take Dominguez to find himself again after the rehab process. But do know this: the hype is accurate, and the talent is there. The 20-year-old does have ridiculous bat speed, and we have seen a brief glimpse of what he potentially can be for the Yankees.

When the Yankees gave a then 16-year-old Jasson Dominguez a $5.1 million international signing bonus, they thought he had an incredibly bright future. But let’s be honest: not every top draft pick or international signing works out. Dominguez was compared to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle when they signed him.

Unsure of what Dominguez will be, but that talent is obvious, and now we all wait. Dominguez, the Yankees organization and the Yankees fans to once again see the Martian take the field after a brief 8-game glimpse. It’s not ideal, but he will return, and the talent is real.

Until next time, New York.