NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Yankees are ranked first in the MLB’s AL East, sitting at a 20-8 record. And part of that success comes from lefty pitcher Nestor Cortez.

The starter has gotten better with each game, and his arc with the Yankees has been impressive. After being drafted in 2013, Cortez has spent time on and off in the minor leagues, and has also bounced around the majors.

Now, he’s with the Yankees and proving himself, even flirting with a no-hitter.

