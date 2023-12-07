NEW YORK (PIX11) — When word came down last night that the Yankees had finally acquired star outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, the Yankees got back to being themselves.

Talent matters. Stars matter. Impact players matter.

They reacted to a disappointing season and made a trade for a generational talent in Soto. The Yankees have gotten lost in analytics regarding player evaluations and processes over results.

Yesterday’s trade was an ode to the past when the Yankees were an aggressive team trying to acquire the best talent possible, game-changing talent, and that is what Soto is.

So, if you see a fellow Yankee fan today and they are smiling from ear to ear, you cannot blame them. Soto changed the game for the Yankees. The pairing of him and Aaron Judge represent two of the top five hitters in the sport.

His talent is unquestioned. He is just 25 years old and his production at this stage of his career puts him in the same sentence as greats like Ted Williams. He is a future hall of famer as long as he stays healthy. He gets on base, walks, and hits for power.

Last year with San Diego, he hit .275 with 35 HR and 109 RBI.

This trade sends the rest of baseball a message that the Bombers are back. Soto hit in October and has already won a world series when he was with the nationals. He came into the league with huge expectations and has met them. Soto will thrive in this city and he and Judge will play brilliantly for one another.

Both managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman have been roundly criticized, they deserve credit.

This move is not the Yankees of recent memory. It enlivens and excites the fanbase and makes this line-up markedly better.

Soto loves baseball and the Yankees fans will love him. There was a time when the Yankees always had a lefty power bat to take advantage of the short porch in right field, Soto represents that and quite simply so much more.

The Evil Empire is back.

Until next time New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

