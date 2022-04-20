NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole wants to be in control. Unfortunately, he seems unable to do that with the literal control provided by Spider Tack.

He melted down against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, throwing 68 pitches and allowing two runs, one hit and five walks. It was his shortest start of his major league career so far.

The Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million dollar contract, but the former Astros pitcher hasn’t proved his worth yet. He’s the highest salaried Yankee.

