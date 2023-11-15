NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yankees fans should celebrate Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young Award.

Even though the team was a massive disappointment this season and had their worst regular season in three decades, Cole was certainly a bright spot.

He finished the season 15- 4, leading the American League in ERA (2.63), innings pitched (209), walks/hits per nine innings (0.914), hits per nine innings (0.918), and win percentage (0.789). In his 33 starts, he had 222 strikeouts.

He was brilliant.

I have been tough on Cole as a Yankee, but there was nothing not to like this season.

In 26 of his 33 starts, he went six-plus innings, and no other pitcher made more quality starts this season than Cole, with 24.

He was by far the best pitcher in the American League, and tonight’s honor, the first Cy Young of his career, is rightfully deserved. He also remained remarkably consistent, and his 2-hit shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 27, his final start in 2023, cemented him as the one and only choice for the Cy Young Award.

When Cole signed his $324 million contract with the Yankees, he was considered the finishing piece to a championship team. That has not happened, but Cole showed some New York grit this past season.

Not everything has gone swimmingly for Cole in four years in New York- we all remember Spider Tack- and he may not be exactly the same pitcher he was with the Houston Astros. But he battled through all of that, in this market, with that contract and expectations and doubters, and thrived.

He evolved as a pitcher on the mound and in his mind, and that is why Gerrit Cole is your American League Cy Young award winner.

I look forward to watching him and covering him next season. Congratulations Gerrit, you clearly earned it.

Until next time New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

