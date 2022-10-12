NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you are one to criticize, then you also have to give credit when its due.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole delivered and did what he needed to do in Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of their American League Division Series matchup.

Cole pitched 6.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. There was talk and conversation about which Yankees pitcher would get the start. Cole? Nestor Cortes? Luis Severino? It was always going to be Cole, given the fact that he was paid a $324 million contract.

Cole was great when he needed to be in Game 1. He worked out of a bases loaded situation after the Steven Kwan home run in the third inning. Cole threw 60 pitches through the first three innings and just 51 to get the next ten outs. He settled down and delivered and began to change his narrative in October.

