NEW YORK (AP) — New York activated left-hander Carlos Rodón from the 60-day IL before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs, and he made his Yankees debut.

Signed to a $162 million, six-year contract, Rodón had been sidelined since spring training by a strained left forearm and bad back.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more on what the addition of Rodón could mean for the Yankees’ World Series hopes.