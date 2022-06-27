This weekend’s Astros-Yankees series had all the ups, downs and twist endings audiences could handle. And when baseball’s award season arrives, bet on critics taking a hard look at Aaron Judge’s leading role.

“I told him I have to quit taking him for granted,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and New York recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 Sunday.

“These guys, they never waver,” Judge said. “They stick to their plan, stick to their approach and continue to grind it out. And then Big G hit one about 120 to center, so it was all good.”

Just like on Thursday, when he broke a 6-all tie with a single in the ninth, Judge lifted the major league-leading Yankees. His 112 mph rocket to left-center on a slider landed in the visiting bullpen for his big league-high 28th home run.

With their 10th walkoff win this year — and third from Judge — the Yankees improved to 53-20 and matched the third-best 73-game start in the majors since 1930, trailing only the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees.

