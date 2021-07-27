Montgomery stops 8-start winless streak, Yanks beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery stopped an eight-start winless streak, Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Montgomery gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was 0-4 over his previous eight outings since beating Tampa Bay on June 2, despite allowing three or fewer runs seven times.
Judge, placed on the COVID-19 injured list July 16 after testing positive, went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.
Tampa Bay got a two-run homer from Brandon Lowe.