Montgomery stops 8-start winless streak, Yanks beat Rays 4-3

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (99) watches as Greg Allen, right, scores on a DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery stopped an eight-start winless streak, Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Montgomery gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was 0-4 over his previous eight outings since beating Tampa Bay on June 2, despite allowing three or fewer runs seven times.

Judge, placed on the COVID-19 injured list July 16 after testing positive, went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Tampa Bay got a two-run homer from Brandon Lowe.

