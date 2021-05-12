Montgomery pitches 6 strong innings, Yankees beat Rays 3-1

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1.

About two hours before the start, it was announced that Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for just the second time in seven games this season.

The AL champion Rays had won 18 of the last 23 meetings, including a five-game victory in last year’s Division Series.

New York slugger Luke Voit went 0 for 3 in his first game this season.

The major league home run leader last year, he’d been out after having knee surgery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss