Montgomery pitches 6 strong innings, Yankees beat Rays 3-1

New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1.

About two hours before the start, it was announced that Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for just the second time in seven games this season.

The AL champion Rays had won 18 of the last 23 meetings, including a five-game victory in last year’s Division Series.

New York slugger Luke Voit went 0 for 3 in his first game this season.

The major league home run leader last year, he’d been out after having knee surgery.