MLB remembers Gehrig, Yankees celebrate ‘Iron Horse’ with win against TB

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball held its first Lou Gehrig Day, with teams wearing a commemorative patch on their uniforms and ballparks featuring “4-ALS” logos.

Gehrig, the Hall of Famer who wore jersey No. 4, took over as the starting first baseman for the New York Yankees on June 2, 1925, beginning a streak of 2,130 consecutive games that earned him the nickname of “The Iron Horse.”

Gehrig died on June 2, 1941, at age 37 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

A video narrated by Cal Ripken, who broke Gehrig’s record by playing 2,632 straight games, was shown on scoreboards and first-ball ceremonies and national anthem singers will have an ALS theme.

Current Yankees commemorated the day before and after their Wednesday game, too.

On the field, Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer and the New York Yankees overcame several sloppy moments to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned.

Aroldis Chapman was uncharacteristically wild in the ninth, walking his first two batters, but he worked out of the jam for his 12th save.