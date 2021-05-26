Matz excels in NY return, Jays top Yanks 6-2

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Steven Matz (22) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-2.

Corey Kluber’s first start for the Yankees after his no-hitter was cut short by shoulder tightness.

Bo Bichette reached on an infield single with one out in the third for the first hit off Kluber and Guerrero homered.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk also went deep as Toronto stopped its six-game losing streak and the Yankees’ six-game winning string.