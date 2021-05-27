Manoah overwhelms Yankees in debut, a 2-0 Toronto win

Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah delivers a pitch during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — A poised and confident Alek Manoah dominated the New York Yankees with six innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 2-0 in a doubleheader opener.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo Germán, and Toronto improved to 6-3 against the Yankees this season by winning the makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout.

A 23-year-old right-hander selected 11th in the 2019 amateur draft, Manoah was brought up after throwing only 35 professional innings in the minor leagues.