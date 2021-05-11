Luke Voit activated by Yankees after recovering from knee surgery

New York Yankees players lean on the dugout railing during the seventh inning of a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. From left to right, are: designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder Brett Gardner, who did not play Sunday, retiring outfielder Jay Bruce, DJ LeMahieu, injured first baseman Luke Voit, a coach and Aaron Judge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and was set to make his season debut against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hit .389 with two doubles and three homers during an injury rehabilitation assignment.

Voit batted .277 last season with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 213 at-bats over 56 games.

The New York first basemen hit .153 in his absence with three homers, 10 RBIs, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks.