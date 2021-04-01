Luetge, absent from majors since 2015, makes Yankees’ roster

This is a 2021 photo of Lucas Luetge of the New York Yankees baseball team. This image reflects the New York Yankees active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP)

NEW YORK — Reliever Lucas Luetge has made the New York Yankees’ opening-day roster and is returning to the major leagues for the first time since 2015.

The 34-year-old left-hander had a 1.74 ERA in nine spring training appearances.

He gave up eight hits in 10 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and two walks.

New York had an opening for a left-hander while Zack Britton recovers from surgery on March 15 to remove a bone chip in his pitching elbow and Justin Wilson builds arm strength after being sidelined during spring training by shoulder soreness.