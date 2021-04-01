Luetge, absent from majors since 2015, makes Yankees’ roster

NEW YORK — Reliever Lucas Luetge has made the New York Yankees’ opening-day roster and is returning to the major leagues for the first time since 2015.

The 34-year-old left-hander had a 1.74 ERA in nine spring training appearances.

He gave up eight hits in 10 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and two walks.

New York had an opening for a left-hander while Zack Britton recovers from surgery on March 15 to remove a bone chip in his pitching elbow and Justin Wilson builds arm strength after being sidelined during spring training by shoulder soreness.

