Luetge, absent from majors since 2015, makes Yankees’ roster

NEW YORK — Reliever Lucas Luetge has made the New York Yankees’ opening-day roster and is returning to the major leagues for the first time since 2015.
The 34-year-old left-hander had a 1.74 ERA in nine spring training appearances.
He gave up eight hits in 10 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and two walks.
New York had an opening for a left-hander while Zack Britton recovers from surgery on March 15 to remove a bone chip in his pitching elbow and Justin Wilson builds arm strength after being sidelined during spring training by shoulder soreness.