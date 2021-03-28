Kluber to follow Cole, Taillon to skip 1st turn in Yanks rotation

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. — Corey Kluber will follow ace Gerrit Cole in the New York Yankees’ rotation and Jameson Taillon will be skipped the first time through as the team builds him up slowly in his return following Tommy John surgery.

Cole will start Thursday’s opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and Kluber, returning from two injury-filled seasons, will start Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Domingo Germán will start the series finale against the Blue Jays on April 4 in his first appearance in two years following a suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy.