Kluber, in first start since no-hitter, removed by Yankees after 3 innings

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Corey Kluber’s bid to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters ended when Toronto’s Bo Bichette reached on an infield single with one out in the third, and the New York Yankees removed the 35-year-old right-hander after the inning.

Coming off a no-hitter at Texas last Wednesday, Kluber opened with 2 1/3 hitless innings before Bichette grounded to shortstop and beat Gleyber Torres’ off-line throw from the left-field grass. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a home run in the Yankees bullpen.

Kluber was replaced by Michael King at the start of the fourth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss