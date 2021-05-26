Kluber, in first start since no-hitter, removed by Yankees after 3 innings

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Corey Kluber’s bid to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters ended when Toronto’s Bo Bichette reached on an infield single with one out in the third, and the New York Yankees removed the 35-year-old right-hander after the inning.

Coming off a no-hitter at Texas last Wednesday, Kluber opened with 2 1/3 hitless innings before Bichette grounded to shortstop and beat Gleyber Torres’ off-line throw from the left-field grass. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a home run in the Yankees bullpen.

Kluber was replaced by Michael King at the start of the fourth.