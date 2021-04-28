Kluber gets win, Yankees hit 3 homers in 5-1 win over Orioles

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE — Corey Kluber has his best start in two years to gain his first win for the Yankees, Kyle Higashioka homered again as he gains playing time from Gary Sánchez and New York beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton also homered — the Yankees are 9-0 when they go deep in the same game, including the playoffs.

New York stopped a four-game skid at Camden Yards and at 10-13 moved into a tie with the Orioles for last in the AL East.

Kluber allowed one run and six hits with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.