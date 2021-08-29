Kemp HR in 8th, A’s beat Yankees for 2nd straight day

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oakland Athletics’ Mark Canha reacts after Oakland Athletics’ Tony Kemp, not seen, hit a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Athletics won 3-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees once again, stopping New York 3-1.

On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory — that also snapped the Athletics’ six-game skid.

New York has lost two in a row for the first time since July 22-23.

Kemp entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with his fifth homer of the season, with three of them coming against the Yankees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss