Kemp HR in 8th, A’s beat Yankees for 2nd straight day

Oakland Athletics’ Mark Canha reacts after Oakland Athletics’ Tony Kemp, not seen, hit a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Athletics won 3-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees once again, stopping New York 3-1.

On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory — that also snapped the Athletics’ six-game skid.

New York has lost two in a row for the first time since July 22-23.

Kemp entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with his fifth homer of the season, with three of them coming against the Yankees.