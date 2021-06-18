Kaprielian finally makes it to Bronx, leads A’s over Yanks 5-3

Oakland Athletics’ Tony Kemp (5) hugs Elvis Andrus as New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (27) leaves the field after a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in New York. The Athletics won 5-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — James Kaprielian finally made it to the Bronx, six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-3 victory that extended the Oakland Athletics’ winning streak to seven.

Tony Kemp hit a three-run homer in the sixth on a hanging slider from Wandy Peralta, overcoming a 3-2 deficit with the first home run by a left-handed hitter this year off the southpaw reliever.

Kaprielian, a 27-year-old right-hander, was taken 16th overall by the Yankees in 2015.

The Yankees welcomed fans back into the stadium at 100% capacity for the first time.

