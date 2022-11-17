NEW YORK (PIX11) – Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball is expected to challenge the record paid for a baseball when it’s auctioned off in December.

The New York Yankees outfielder broke Roger Maris’ 62-year-old American League single-season home run record when he hit his 62nd homer of the year against the Texas Rangers on Oct. 4.

The ball was caught in the stands by Cory Youmans, a businessman from Texas, who kept the prized possession in a safety deposit box before selecting the collectible marketplace Goldin to handle its sale.

Company founder Ken Goldin expects Judge’s ball to challenge the all-time record of $3.1 million paid for Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball in 1998.

“Home run balls have a unique place in the collectible industry for a few reasons,” Goldin said in a statement. “Unlike bats or jerseys which players and teams technically own, a home run ball is the immediate property of whatever fan catches it. In this case, this particular ball was basically a winning Powerball ticket. Aaron Judge is an absolutely monumental and beloved figure in New York and across sports and this will almost certainly be the highest price paid for any baseball ever.”

The opening bid for the ball starts at $1 million. The auction runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17.